Audio: Nigeria now exports more than it imports –Ogbe — Nigeria Today

Audio: Nigeria now exports more than it imports –Ogbe

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, says Nigeria has transformed from import-based to highly export-driven nation due to the strides made in agriculture. Ogbe stated this while briefing state House correspondents on the outcome of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. He said that his ministry briefed NEC on the progress made in the agriculture sector where virtually every state had keyed into the Federal Government agricultural revolution agenda in which it realised 35 million dollars in 2017 from export of hibiscus flower produced in Jigawa alone.

