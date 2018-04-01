AUN, Marlboro College announce partnership on student exchange, academic cooperation — Nigeria Today

AUN, Marlboro College announce partnership on student exchange, academic cooperation

American University of Nigeria (AUN) has entered into partnership with Marlboro College in the United States, aimed at enhancing the educational experience and cross-cultural understanding of students and faculty at both institutions.

President Dawn Dekle and her Marlboro College counterpart, Kevin Quigley, signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective institutions when the latter visited AUN recently.

The cooperative relationship aims to cultivate engaged learning between students and faculty from AUN and Marlboro College through student exchanges while providing for other joint academic endeavours, such as summer programmes or faculty exchanges of mutual benefit.

President Dekle, who expressed satisfaction with the new relationship, gave further details:

“American University of Nigeria is partnering with the Marlboro College learning community because of Marlboro’s unique liberal arts approach and ‘intentional’ structure of the school. The mission and values of Marlboro mirror our AUN philosophy

of education, which is ‘complete education’ and meant to develop academics and skills through coursework and practical training.

“The World Studies Programme, Clear Writing Requirement, and Town Meetings at Marlboro allow students to forge deep friendships with other students who have different backgrounds than their own, and allow them to understand how a learning community operates and their own place and responsibility in that educational environment.

“I hope our AUN students embrace the opportunities offered through our partnership with Marlboro College, ready to engage in courageous conversations and form lifelong bonds with everyone.”

Marlboro President Quigley expressed similar enthusiasm: “Marlboro is committed to offering students international experiences that expand their horizons and launch them

into a life of meaningful work,” said President Quigley, who serves on the Board of Trustees at AUN. “We already have partnerships in China, Mexico, Germany, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, as well as with domestic programs, and we are thrilled that our first collaboration in Africa is at AUN.”

Quigley, a former president and CEO of the National Peace Corps Association, had worked with AUN Founder, and Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and a former National Security Adviser to President Jimmy Carter, the late Robert Pastor, to launch the Harris Wofford Global Citizen Award which recognises individuals whose lives were influenced by their interactions with volunteers, leading to a life of service to community and country. In 2011 at the 50th anniversary of the US Peace Corps, Atiku was honored with the Global Award for his contributions to higher education, community development, and democracy in Africa.

“AUN is an ideal partner for Marlboro, with a focus on arts and sciences, but also technology and entrepreneurship, in the interest of future sustainable development,” said Maggie Patari, director of global learning and international services at Marlboro.

“We are fortunate to have this new partner providing the skills and leadership to help students address the social and economic challenges in the region, and the world.”

About American University of Nigeria

Founded in 2004, American University of Nigeria, located in Yola, Adamawa state in northeastern Nigeria, is the only university offering American-style liberal arts education in Sub-Saharan Africa. AUN wants to make this style of education that places emphasis on critical thinking, small classes, student participation and problem-solving available to all qualified young people in Nigeria and throughout the rest of Africa.

AUN, the only member-university of Global Liberal Arts Alliance (GLAA) and Association of American International Colleges & Universities (AAICU) in sub-Saharan Africa, is equipped with

advanced technological infrastructure and digital content delivery in all taught subjects. All programs are accredited by NUC, and include: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance,

Management & Entrepreneurship, Marketing, English Language & Literature, Law, Telecommunication & Wireless Technology, Information Systems, Computer Science, Software

Engineering, Petroleum Chemistry, Economics, International & Comparative Politics, and Mass Communications (Communication & Multimedia, Advertising, Print Journalism, Television/Film, Multimedia Design).

