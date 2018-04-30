Aust bid uses Facebook to find missing - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Aust bid uses Facebook to find missing – Daily Mail
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Aust bid uses Facebook to find missing
Daily Mail
Facebook users are being urged to sign up to a world-first campaign which hopes to track down missing people by searching the background of their online photos. The campaign, developed by whiteGREY Australia, launched on Monday asks global users to …
Missing Persons Advocacy Network (MPAN) : Invisible Friends by WhiteGREY
