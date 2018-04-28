 Authorities confiscate 400 pieces of illegal rosewood timber in West Pokot - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Authorities confiscate 400 pieces of illegal rosewood timber in West Pokot – The Standard

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Authorities confiscate 400 pieces of illegal rosewood timber in West Pokot
The Standard
Acting on a tip-off, the officers on patrol, intercepted a lorry ferrying timber from Tapach in West Pokot County heading to Kapcherop in Elgeyo Marakwet. County environment officials have confiscated more than 400 pieces of Rosewood timber at Sina

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.