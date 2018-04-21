Automobili Pininfarina will have an new all-electric hypercar by 2020 — Nigeria Today

Automobili Pininfarina will have an new all-electric hypercar by 2020

Automobili Pininfarina is the newest car venture from the Italian car design firm, following acquisition by Mahindra Group. The company plans a new all-electric hypercar with a 0-60 time of less than two seconds and a top speed of over 250 mph.

The post Automobili Pininfarina will have an new all-electric hypercar by 2020 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

