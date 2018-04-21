 Automobili Pininfarina will have an new all-electric hypercar by 2020 — Nigeria Today
Automobili Pininfarina will have an new all-electric hypercar by 2020

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Automobili Pininfarina is the newest car venture from the Italian car design firm, following acquisition by Mahindra Group. The company plans a new all-electric hypercar with a 0-60 time of less than two seconds and a top speed of over 250 mph.

