"Avengers: Infinity War" assembles biggest opening weekend of all-time with $250 million - WIMS AM 1420 — Nigeria Today

“Avengers: Infinity War” assembles biggest opening weekend of all-time with $250 million – WIMS AM 1420
|
"Avengers: Infinity War" assembles biggest opening weekend of all-time with $250 million
WIMS AM 1420
Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Avengers: Infinity War posted the highest opening weekend of all-time at the box office, delivering an estimated $250 million stateside, topping the $247.9 million set in 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The 19th …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!