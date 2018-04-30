"Avengers: Infinity War" assembles biggest opening weekend of all-time with $250 million - WIMS AM 1420 — Nigeria Today

“Avengers: Infinity War” assembles biggest opening weekend of all-time with $250 million – WIMS AM 1420

"Avengers: Infinity War" assembles biggest opening weekend of all-time with $250 million

WIMS AM 1420

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Avengers: Infinity War posted the highest opening weekend of all-time at the box office, delivering an estimated $250 million stateside, topping the $247.9 million set in 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The 19th …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

