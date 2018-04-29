‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Rakes $250 million, Breaks All-Time Opening Weekend Record — Nigeria Today

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Rakes $250 million, Breaks All-Time Opening Weekend Record

“Avengers: Infinity War” took in $250 million in its opening weekend, the highest North America opening of all time, industry estimates showed on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

The film, which features more than two dozen superheroes fighting to save the universe, displaced “The Force Awakens,” the seventh instalment in the long-running “Star Wars” space saga that made $248 million in its opening weekend in 2015.

Worldwide, the Marvel movie 10 years in the making brought in $630 million in box-office returns in its debut weekend, ComScore estimated—more than any movie ever released.

“Infinity War” is the 19th film in the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), combining a whopping nine franchises and a cast list that reads like a who’s who of Hollywood’s A-list.

Robert Downey Jr dons the red and gold metal suit once again as Iron Man; Benedict Cumberbatch is Doctor Strange; Scarlett Johansson is back as Black Widow; and Australia’s Chris Hemsworth is Thor.

Also back for more? Black Panther — the Marvel breakout of the year after the massive opening of the standalone pic in February, Captain America, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, the Guardians of the Galaxy and their assorted allies.

Their mission? To prevent the powerful purple alien Thanos (Josh Brolin) from destroying the universe.

Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been known to top charts. The studio’s last movie, Black Panther, grossed a milestone $1 billion in just 26 days. So it’s no surprise that a movie featuring nearly all Marvel’s heroes—and the culmination of 18 earlier movies with interwoven plot lines—would take off as it has.

