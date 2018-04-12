Average prices for petrol, others drop in March — NBS - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Average prices for petrol, others drop in March — NBS – Vanguard
Vanguard
Average prices for petrol, others drop in March — NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, said the average prices paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), Kerosene, Liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) dropped in March by 5.3 percent to N163.4 …
