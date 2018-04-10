 Avian flu outbreak feared in coming winter - Business Day — Nigeria Today
Avian flu outbreak feared in coming winter

Business Day

Avian flu outbreak feared in coming winter
Business Day
The South African Poultry Association says the effect of the deadly avian flu, which rocked the industry in 2017, could lead to less investment, job losses and loss of export markets. The association said it was bracing for another outbreak this winter
