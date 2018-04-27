 Avicii, struggling with health and fame, tried to walk away from it all two years before he died - NewsOK.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Avicii, struggling with health and fame, tried to walk away from it all two years before he died – NewsOK.com

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NewsOK.com

Avicii, struggling with health and fame, tried to walk away from it all two years before he died
NewsOK.com
It was a decision that shook the electronic dance world, and one Tim Bergling, then 27, did not take lightly. Before Bergling, the Swedish DJ and producer known as Avicii, announced his retirement from touring just five years after his 2011 song
Avicii 'killed himself': Family say superstar DJ 'couldn't go on'SDE Entertainment News
Avicii 'suicide': DJ's death came after suffering 'extreme stress' as family speak outExpress.co.uk
'Avicii could not go any longer, wanted to find peace', says family of noted Swedish DJIndia TV
MTV UK –Noisey –TIME –The Sun
all 56 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.