AWC Qualifiers: Super Falcons Battle The Gambia — Nigeria Today

AWC Qualifiers: Super Falcons Battle The Gambia

The Nigeria’s Super Falcons will battle Gambia in the second round of 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers, to be hosted by Ghana later this year. The defending Champions were given a first round bye alongside South Africa, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. Gambia suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in their […]

The post AWC Qualifiers: Super Falcons Battle The Gambia appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

