Awkward: David Copperfield Forced To Reveal Magic Trick In Court [Video] — Nigeria Today

Awkward: David Copperfield Forced To Reveal Magic Trick In Court [Video]

The magician’s code states that you never reveal the secrets behind your tricks, but apparently that goes out the window once you’re in a court of law.

Famed magic man David Copperfield is under scrutiny after 58-year-old British tourist Gavin Cox filed a negligence lawsuit, as a result of falling while participating in the famed magician’s “Lucky #13” trick.

Cox is after $435 000 (R5,2 million) in damages, claiming that he has suffered “both body and brain injuries”.

Before we get into how the con trick is performed, here’s what Lucky #13 is all about via the BBC:

…the trick involves making 13 audience members, chosen at random, disappear on stage. Then, the grand surprise – spoiler alert – is when the illusionist reveals the 13 at the back of the room.

Abracadabra, make it happen DC:

Wow, says your auntie who still can’t figure out how to send an email on her phone.

Copperfield’s lawyers did their best from preventing the reveal, but the Las Vegas judge demanded that the inner workings of the trick be unmasked.

Let’s pump out that spoiler with the help of ABC:

In court, Chris Kenner — the show’s executive producer — revealed that the secret behind the disappearance and then reappearance of audience participants was secret passageways. The lucky 13 are guided by stagehands through different passageways in the resort —according to the Washington Post, participants even exit and re-enter the building — before being guided to the back of the theatre.

Kiff trick, bru.

Cox was being guided through those hallways when he hit the floor, and he puts the blame on the secrecy of it all:

Mr Cox’s attorney claims the confluence of events caused his client to fall and be injured — running in a dark area, following an unknown route, encountering an unknown incline, and dust and debris due to construction in the area.

An attorney for Las Vegas resort MGM, also a defendant in the lawsuit, claims that Cox simply tripped.

Little by little, the magic dies.

Also, have you seen Dynamo these days?

[sources:bbc&abc]

