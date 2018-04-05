 Aww! See What The Nigerian Customs Officers New Uniform Looks Like — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Aww! See What The Nigerian Customs Officers New Uniform Looks Like

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Customs Service New Uniform. The Comptroller-general of the Customs Service announced the release of an additional uniform for officers. See What It looks like here.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – Aww! See What The Nigerian Customs Officers New Uniform Looks Like appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.