Ayade breaks down in tears as he signs N1.3trn budget into law in Cross River — Nigeria Today

Ayade breaks down in tears as he signs N1.3trn budget into law in Cross River
The Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, could not hold back his tears at the State Executive Council chambers while signing the historic 2018 budget of N1.3 trillion into law. Ayade, who had asked that the budget be committed to God, broke down in tears as prayer was being said by Rev. Fr Bob […]
Ayade breaks down in tears as he signs N1.3trn budget into law in Cross River
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!