 Ayade breaks down in tears as he signs N1.3trn budget into law in Cross River — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ayade breaks down in tears as he signs N1.3trn budget into law in Cross River

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, could not hold back his tears at the State Executive Council chambers while signing the historic 2018 budget of N1.3 trillion into law. Ayade, who had asked that the budget be committed to God, broke down in tears as prayer was being said by Rev. Fr Bob […]

Ayade breaks down in tears as he signs N1.3trn budget into law in Cross River

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.