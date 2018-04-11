Ayade breaks down in tears as he signs N1.3trn budget into law in Cross River — Nigeria Today

Ayade breaks down in tears as he signs N1.3trn budget into law in Cross River

The Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, could not hold back his tears at the State Executive Council chambers while signing the historic 2018 budget of N1.3 trillion into law. Ayade, who had asked that the budget be committed to God, broke down in tears as prayer was being said by Rev. Fr Bob […]

Ayade breaks down in tears as he signs N1.3trn budget into law in Cross River

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

