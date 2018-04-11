 Ayade Weeps As He Signs N1.3trn Budget - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ayade Weeps As He Signs N1.3trn Budget – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Ayade Weeps As He Signs N1.3trn Budget
Independent Newspapers Limited
Calabar – Prof. Ben Ayade, Cross River State governor, held the audience spellbound in the state executive chambers on Tuesday as he broke down in tears and asked for prayers after signing the 2018 budget of N1.3 trillion. Sobbing, the governor
Governor signs N1.3trn budget, breaks down in tearsNew Telegraph Newspaper
Ayade Weeps as He Signs N1.3tn Budget into LawTHISDAY Newspapers
Governor Ben Ayade in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018 budgetPulse Nigeria
The Whistler NG –The Nation Newspaper
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.