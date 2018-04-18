 Ayem Akpatuma: DMI invites Takum LG chairman for questioning — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ayem Akpatuma: DMI invites Takum LG chairman for questioning

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Director, Military Intillegence (DMI), has requested the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba, Mr Shiba Tikari, to report to his office for questioning on Friday.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu said in a statement on Wednesday that the invitation was in connection with security concerns, leading to the arrest of three suspects in the local government.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“The suspects are currently being investigated by the DMI,’’ Chukwu said without providing further details.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.