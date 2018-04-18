Ayem Akpatuma: DMI invites Takum LG chairman for questioning — Nigeria Today

Ayem Akpatuma: DMI invites Takum LG chairman for questioning

The Director, Military Intillegence (DMI), has requested the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba, Mr Shiba Tikari, to report to his office for questioning on Friday.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu said in a statement on Wednesday that the invitation was in connection with security concerns, leading to the arrest of three suspects in the local government.

“The suspects are currently being investigated by the DMI,’’ Chukwu said without providing further details.

