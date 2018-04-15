“Baby I Missed My Period, I Think i Am Pregnant” – Don Jazzy Reveals He Is Pregnant For Rihanna — Nigeria Today

“Baby I Missed My Period, I Think i Am Pregnant” – Don Jazzy Reveals He Is Pregnant For Rihanna

Surely we can no longer deny the uncontrollable love and crush Don Jazzy has for Rihanna.

Singer, Rihanna is the number one crush of our own Mavin boss, Donjazzy and he has declared his love for her on different occasions.

This one is the funniest i must say as he drops a comment on her post claiming he is pregnant.

The award winning producer can not control his feelings when ever the super star singer drops a photo.

He dropped his comment saying;

“Baby i missed my period, i think i am pregnant”

Source – Gossi.pMill

