 Babysitter Poisoning 6-Month-Old Baby To Death (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Babysitter Poisoning 6-Month-Old Baby To Death (Photo)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A 32-year-old Maryland babysitter is facing a first-degree child abuse charge nearly five months after the poisoning to death of a 6-month-old who was left in her care. According to Wtae has report, Baltimore police said officers were called shortly before 9 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2017, to the 5400 block of Plainfield Avenue for […]

The post Babysitter Poisoning 6-Month-Old Baby To Death (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.