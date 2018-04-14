 Badagry endorses Ambode for second term - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Badagry endorses Ambode for second term

Badagry endorses Ambode for second term
Stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Badagry Local Government Area have endorsed the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, to contest as governor of the state for the second term in the 2019 general elections
