 Bafarawa, former PDP governors bicker over N500m donation to APC in 2014 — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has alleged that the five Peoples Democratic Party governors, who defected to the All Progressives Congress in 2014, paid N100m each, before they were admitted into the then opposition party. The former PDP governors, who defected to the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections, […]

The post Bafarawa, former PDP governors bicker over N500m donation to APC in 2014 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

