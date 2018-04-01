Bahrain announces its biggest oil discovery since 1932 - CNNMoney — Nigeria Today

Bahrain announces its biggest oil discovery since 1932 – CNNMoney
|
CNNMoney
|
Bahrain announces its biggest oil discovery since 1932
CNNMoney
The country, which sits between energy titans Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the Persian Gulf, has announced its biggest oil discovery since 1932. Bahrain's official news agency reported on Sunday the discovery of a new oil field off the country's western …
Bahrain discovers its biggest oil field since it started producing crude in 1932
Bahrain strikes biggest oilfield since 1932, dwarfing current reserves
Bahrain makes largest oil discovery in its history
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!