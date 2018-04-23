 Baidu-owned ‘Netflix of China’ just announced a 4K VR headset with 8K support — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Baidu-owned ‘Netflix of China’ just announced a 4K VR headset with 8K support

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The Baidu-owned Chinese Netflix alternative, iQiyi, is entering the virtual reality market in a big way, with its own branded 4K cinema-experience headset, and with access to thousands of hours of VR-targeted content.

The post Baidu-owned ‘Netflix of China’ just announced a 4K VR headset with 8K support appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.