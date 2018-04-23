Baidu-owned ‘Netflix of China’ just announced a 4K VR headset with 8K support — Nigeria Today

Baidu-owned ‘Netflix of China’ just announced a 4K VR headset with 8K support

The Baidu-owned Chinese Netflix alternative, iQiyi, is entering the virtual reality market in a big way, with its own branded 4K cinema-experience headset, and with access to thousands of hours of VR-targeted content.

The post Baidu-owned ‘Netflix of China’ just announced a 4K VR headset with 8K support appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

