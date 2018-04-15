Bakare laments ‘the other room’ comment by Buhari, says president insulted African women — Nigeria Today

Bakare laments ‘the other room’ comment by Buhari, says president insulted African women

The General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari’s for saying his wife, Aisha belongs to the living room, kitchen and the other room. Pastor Bakare, President Buhari’s running mate during the 2011 presidential election, said the President’s statement on Aisha was an insult to all mothers and […]

