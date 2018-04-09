Balarabe, Makarfi, others react to Buhari’s decision to seek re-election — Nigeria Today

Balarabe, Makarfi, others react to Buhari’s decision to seek re-election
Some Nigerians have welcomed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, saying it was a good decision, as it would help consolidate the gains recorded by his administration, if re-elected. However, some members of the opposition political parties said in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto […]
The post Balarabe, Makarfi, others react to Buhari’s decision to seek re-election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!