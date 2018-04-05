 Bam Bam And Teddy A Reveal Who They Think Would Win The Big Brother Competition — Nigeria Today
Bam Bam And Teddy A Reveal Who They Think Would Win The Big Brother Competition

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment

Recently evicted housemates, Teddy A and Bam Bam, have spoken about the housemate who they feel has the best chance to win the competition. Speaking with Pulse, the 2 lovers in the house stated that of the contestants left, they feel Miracle has the best chance of winning the competition. Bam Bam said; “I got to […]

The post Bam Bam And Teddy A Reveal Who They Think Would Win The Big Brother Competition appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

