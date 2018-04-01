 Bambam’s eviction shows how Satan deceives people – Reno Omokri — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bambam’s eviction shows how Satan deceives people – Reno Omokri

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, has spoken on the sudden eviction of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Bambam, from the house. Big Brother Naija 2018 took a fresh twist on Saturday when Bambam got evicted from the reality show.  Bambam was evicted after Big Brother invited Ebuka and Steve from Deloitte to the house. Omokri, […]

Bambam’s eviction shows how Satan deceives people – Reno Omokri

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.