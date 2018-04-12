Banana Island murder of wife, daughter: Court remands Danish national in prison custody - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Banana Island murder of wife, daughter: Court remands Danish national in prison custody – Vanguard
Vanguard
Banana Island murder of wife, daughter: Court remands Danish national in prison custody
Lagos—A Lagos Magistrate's Court sitting in Yaba, yesterday, remanded Danish national, Peter Nielsen, 53, who allegedly killed his wife Zainab, and his three-year-old daughter, Petra, in Ikoyi Prisons. Nielsen appeared before the court on a two-count …
