Bang Bros (Porn Site) Officially Signs 18yr-Old Lil D (Photos) — Nigeria Today

 Bang Bros (Porn Site) Officially Signs 18yr-Old Lil D (Photos)
Bang Bros (Porn Site) Officially Signs 18yr-Old Lil D (Photos)

Apr 22, 2018

The adult film company Bang Bros  just  signed a HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR to an exclusive contract. And before you ask, YES it is  legal. The young man is 18year old Lil D – and has already filmed 8 scenes. The young  teen is from NYC and he’s already become a HUGE STAR in his community. […]

