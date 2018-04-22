Bang Bros (Porn Site) Officially Signs 18yr-Old Lil D (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Bang Bros (Porn Site) Officially Signs 18yr-Old Lil D (Photos)

The adult film company Bang Bros just signed a HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR to an exclusive contract. And before you ask, YES it is legal. The young man is 18year old Lil D – and has already filmed 8 scenes. The young teen is from NYC and he’s already become a HUGE STAR in his community. […]

The post Bang Bros (Porn Site) Officially Signs 18yr-Old Lil D (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

