Bangladesh Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Union leader - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Bangladesh Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Union leader – CHANNELS TELEVISION



CHANNELS TELEVISION Bangladesh Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Union leader

CHANNELS TELEVISION

A Bangladesh court on Sunday sentenced a man to death in absentia for murdering a union leader who led strikes in the powerful garment industry. A court in the northern district of Tangail ordered that factory worker Mustafizur Rahman be hanged for …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

