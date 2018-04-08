Bangladesh Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Union leader - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Bangladesh Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Union leader – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Bangladesh Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Union leader
A Bangladesh court on Sunday sentenced a man to death in absentia for murdering a union leader who led strikes in the powerful garment industry. A court in the northern district of Tangail ordered that factory worker Mustafizur Rahman be hanged for …
