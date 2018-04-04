Banker Drugs, Rapes And Impregnates Orphan — Nigeria Today

Banker Drugs, Rapes And Impregnates Orphan

Chidi Agu, a 30-year-old banker, in Abuja has been accused of drugging and impregnating a 13-year-old orphan in SSS Quarters, Jikwoyi, Abuja. The incident happened when, his in-law, a pastor, whom the victim served as a maid, travelled out sometime in 2017. A resident noticed the orphans pregnant belly and reported it to the pastor […]

The post Banker Drugs, Rapes And Impregnates Orphan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

