 Banks fail to remit N74.1bn govt revenues –RMAFC - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Banks fail to remit N74.1bn govt revenues –RMAFC – The Punch

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Banks fail to remit N74.1bn govt revenues –RMAFC
The Punch
Everest Amaefule, Abuja. Ongoing probe of banks that are collecting revenues for the government has shown that the lenders failed to remit N74.1bn into the Federation Account between July 2012 and December 2015. The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and
RMAFC Recovers N57.7b from Collecting BanksNTA News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.