Banky W & Adesua Mourn With Billionaire, Anselm Tabansi Who Lost Son, Jesse In Ghastly Car Crash -PICS — Nigeria Today

Banky W & Adesua Mourn With Billionaire, Anselm Tabansi Who Lost Son, Jesse In Ghastly Car Crash -PICS
Jesse, the son of billionaire businessman, Anselm Tabansi, has died.
Jesse who is in his 20s, died in a car accident few days ago while riding with a friend who survived.
Until his death, Jesse Tabansi was an upcoming singer and had dropped a number of mildly successful songs, including Ki lon waso, Last Time, Shake and Boma Ye.
The deceased’s father, Anselm is the owner of popular Lagos hotel, Maison Fahrenheit and Svengali furniture.
Friends and well wishers took to social media to mourn him.
Some of those mourning his death include EME boss, Banky W and wife, Adesua Etomi.
See their post below;
The post Banky W & Adesua Mourn With Billionaire, Anselm Tabansi Who Lost Son, Jesse In Ghastly Car Crash -PICS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!