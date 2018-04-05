Banky W Becomes Uber Brand Ambassador — Nigeria Today

Banky W Becomes Uber Brand Ambassador
Banky W is the first Nigerian celebrity to be awarded brand ambassador by the hail-cab service provider UBER. Banky W who recently completed his new house, took to his Instagram page to make the announcement. He wrote; One of my favourite quotes is the one that says: “Give a man a fish, and you feed […]
The post Banky W Becomes Uber Brand Ambassador appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!