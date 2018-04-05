Banky W is Uber's 1st ambassador in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Banky W is Uber’s 1st ambassador in Nigeria – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Banky W is Uber's 1st ambassador in Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Banky W has added another feather to his cap as he has been named Uber's 1st ambassador in Nigeria. The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 5, 2018, where he wrote about how he got a car for his driver to start up an Uber business …
