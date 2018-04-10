Banky W features Adesua “Susu” Etomi on New Music Video “Whatchu Doing Tonight” 💕 | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today

Banky W features Adesua “Susu” Etomi on New Music Video “Whatchu Doing Tonight” 💕 | Watch on BN
Fans of the Made For U video, will be excited about this. Banky W is back with a brilliant clip for the remix of Whatchu Doing Tonight, this time, re-introducing Adesua Etomi as Susu who also lends her vocals on the track. The video was written and directed by Banky W and shot entirely in Lagos, […]
The post Banky W features Adesua “Susu” Etomi on New Music Video “Whatchu Doing Tonight” 💕 | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!