Banky W Turns Uber Nigeria Brand Ambassador — Nigeria Today

Banky W Turns Uber Nigeria Brand Ambassador

Uber has officially announced Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W as its new Uber brand ambassador in Nigeria for 2018, making him the first musician to emerge the face of the leading ride hailing technology in Nigeria. The musician and entrepreneur was unveiled recently at an event recently held in Lagos, organised by Uber.

“A lot of deliberation and careful thoughts went into choosing and selecting the Uber brand ambassador we decided to go into partnership with Banky W because we recognise the fact that he is a well respected artiste and has his hand across multiple industries including music, film, production and enterprise. He is incredibly engaging on social media and has a great rapport with his fans which are the characteristics that are extremely important to us as a brand that cares deeply about its customers,” said Margaret Banasko, Country Marketing Lead for Uber in West Africa.

Also speaking at the event, Lola Kassim; General Manager Uber West Africa said, “Uber is a brand that takes diversity and inclusion seriously as shown by key initiatives currently ongoing within the organisation. Banky W’s successful imprint across various industries mirrors the diversity that has become one of the key pillars of our business globally. We remain committed to continually providing economic opportunities for people to thrive.”

Banky W expressed his excitement at being announced as the Brand Ambassador for Uber in Nigeria. “I’m very excited and honoured to be partnering with Uber, as I’m a huge fan of the way they have completely revolutionised the transportation business globally. I’ve actually been an avid user of this innovative service for years, and I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish in Nigeria together. Uber is solving some of the most pressing mobility challenges in Nigeria, and I’m thrilled to be partnering with a brand that has innovation at the core of its operations.”

At the event, Banky W also utilised the opportunity to share with his fans and members of the audience an exclusive sneak-peak of his soon-to-be-released video. The video which had a surprise cameo was greeted with loads of approval and admiration from all who viewed it.

Also, as part of activities commemorating International Women’s Day 2018, Uber recently hosted a crop of Nigeria’s leading ladies at a themed event tagged: #UberBelieveinHer. The event highlighted the Uber female West Africa team, and also featured attendees drawn from a pool of female entrepreneurs, career women, public service officials, and social entrepreneurs.

The post Banky W Turns Uber Nigeria Brand Ambassador appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

