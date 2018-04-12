 Banned ex-boyfriend was found hiding in woman's loft - The Press, York — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Banned ex-boyfriend was found hiding in woman’s loft – The Press, York

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Press, York

Banned ex-boyfriend was found hiding in woman's loft
The Press, York
A FORMER boyfriend who was banned from contacting his ex-girlfriend in any way was found hiding in her loft, a court heard. John Paul Brown, 29, defied the court banning order several times, including by writing letters to the woman from his prison
Woman starves her 1-year-old baby to death, reveals she was busy dating two boyfriendsallkpop
Woman Sets Boyfriend's Car On Fire For Cheating On Her (Photos)Information Nigeria
Woman dumps boyfriend who said she had a 'beer gut'FOX 61
Yahoo7 Be –Independent Journal Review
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.