Banned ex-boyfriend was found hiding in woman's loft - The Press, York — Nigeria Today

Banned ex-boyfriend was found hiding in woman's loft – The Press, York
The Press, York
Banned ex-boyfriend was found hiding in woman's loft
The Press, York
A FORMER boyfriend who was banned from contacting his ex-girlfriend in any way was found hiding in her loft, a court heard. John Paul Brown, 29, defied the court banning order several times, including by writing letters to the woman from his prison …
