 Banning Cultism, Piracy And Governor Udom’s Wrong Foot (III) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Banning Cultism, Piracy And Governor Udom’s Wrong Foot (III)

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Columns | 0 comments

Also, the traditional ruler of Igu, Hakimi Solomon Igu, described the milling plant as a dream come true for the women and the town. He expressed profuse gratitude to NAS and the Thai Embassy for such a gesture, noting that in due time, the proceeds from the milling plant would be channeled by the women […]

The post Banning Cultism, Piracy And Governor Udom’s Wrong Foot (III) appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.