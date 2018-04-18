Barbara Bush, Wife of 41st President and Mother of 43rd, Dies at 92 - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Barbara Bush, Wife of 41st President and Mother of 43rd, Dies at 92 – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Barbara Bush, Wife of 41st President and Mother of 43rd, Dies at 92
New York Times
Barbara Bush, the widely admired wife of one president and the fiercely loyal mother of another, died Tuesday evening at her home in Houston. She was 92. Jim McGrath, a family spokesman, announced the death in a statement posted to Twitter. On Sunday …
Barbara Bush: America's 'First grandmother'
Barbara Bush, the No-Nonsense First Lady Who Ran the Family That Ran the Country, Dies at 92
The Latest: Funeral arrangements set for Barbara Bush
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!