Barca clinch title in style as Messi treble downs Deportivo — Nigeria Today

Barca clinch title in style as Messi treble downs Deportivo

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona clinched a 25th Liga title on Sunday after winning 4-2 at Deportivo La Coruna. The victory came despite throwing away a two-goal lead in a thrilling game which also confirmed Depor’s relegation. Barca only needed a draw to seal the title and they made a perfect start when record signing Philippe Coutinho scored with a stylishly chipped shot in the seventh minute.

