 Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde to rest Lionel Messi for Leganes game? - Sports Mole — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde to rest Lionel Messi for Leganes game? – Sports Mole

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde to rest Lionel Messi for Leganes game?
Sports Mole
The Catalan giants are currently competing in three different competitions, with the Copa del Rey final and at least three more Champions League games likely to come over the next few weeks. That has left Valverde looking for solutions to maintain the
How should Barcelona line up against Leganes?Barca Blaugranes (blog)
Lionel Messi wants Paco Alcacer to leave Barcelona this summerNAIJA.NG

all 35 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.