Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde: I'm responsible for everything - Tribal Football — Nigeria Today

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde: I’m responsible for everything – Tribal Football
|
Goal.com
|
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde: I'm responsible for everything
Tribal Football
“We can only keep our heads up because there's no other way," Valverde told TV3. “They had a great game, they overcame us and we have to congratulate them. We weren't able to play our game and the dressing room has been very affected, although it's …
CL: Romantada destroys Barca!
Premier League leaders Manchester City crash out of Champions League
Night of Shocks for Barca, City!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!