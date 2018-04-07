Barcelona equal La Liga record of 38 games without defeat — Nigeria Today

Barcelona equal La Liga record of 38 games without defeat

Barcelona equaled the Spanish top flight record of 38 successive games without defeat following their 3-1 La Liga win over Leganes on Saturday. By the victory, the Catalan side have matched Real Sociedad’s unbeaten run between 1979 and 1980. La Liga top scorer Lionel Messi struck a hat-trick for the runaway leaders.

