Barcelona Fans Need To Back The Team- Ernesto Valverde — Nigeria Today

Barcelona Fans Need To Back The Team- Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde has called for Barcelona fans to back his players in their Champions League tie with Roma on Wednesday evening.

Barcelona host Roma in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Camp Nou

Speaking to reporters in a pre-match press conference, Valverde said that the Catalan side must play to their best to beat the Serie A side.

“I really hope the Camp Nou fans turn out in huge numbers to back us against Roma and roar us on like they did against Chelsea,” the manager said.

“Being favourites doesn’t mean anything as far as I’m concerned. It’s not the reality of the game. Everything’s up for grabs. We’ll have to play extraordinarily to beat them.”

