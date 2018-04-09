Barcelona Heads to Roma With Comfortable Champions League Advantage - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today

Barcelona Heads to Roma With Comfortable Champions League Advantage – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Barcelona Heads to Roma With Comfortable Champions League Advantage
Sports Illustrated
Barcelona head to Italy on Tuesday evening with one foot already in the Champions League semi finals following their 4-1 win over AS Roma last week. A brace of own-goals alongside finishes from Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez gave Ernesto Valverde's …
Roma Coach Di Francesco Hoping For Barcelona 'Miracle'
Champions League betting tips: Man City v Liverpool & Roma v Barcelona preview, predictions, tips and TV times
Roma coach hoping for a miracle versus Barca
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!