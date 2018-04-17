Barcelona held at Celta Vigo and extend their undefeated run to 40 games - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Barcelona held at Celta Vigo and extend their undefeated run to 40 games – The Guardian
The Guardian
Barcelona held at Celta Vigo and extend their undefeated run to 40 games
The Guardian
Barcelona's charge towards the title was held up after a much-changed side was held to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo, where Sergi Roberto was sent off. They held out to extend their unbeaten run to 40 matches, however, and move 12 points ahead of second …
