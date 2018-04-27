 Barcelona Open: Nadal eases into quarter-finals - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Barcelona Open: Nadal eases into quarter-finals – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Barcelona Open: Nadal eases into quarter-finals
The Eagle Online
World number one Nadal, chasing an 11th title at the tournament, a week after claiming the Monte Carlo Masters for an 11th time, will next face Slovakia's Martin Klizan. By Bowale Odutola On Apr 27, 2018. Share. Rafael Nadal extended his Open Era
Rafael Nadal cruises into Barcelona Open quarter-finalsIndia Today
Nadal cruises into Barcelona Open quarterfinalsConcord Monitor

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.