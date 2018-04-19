Barcelona stars TURN on Ernesto Valverde after shock Champions League exit to Roma - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Barcelona stars TURN on Ernesto Valverde after shock Champions League exit to Roma – Daily Star
Daily Star
Barcelona stars TURN on Ernesto Valverde after shock Champions League exit to Roma
Daily Star
FOLLOWING their shock Champions League exit to Roma, Barcelona stars have reportedly turned on Ernesto Valverde. By Andy Wilson / Published 19th April 2018. Ernesto Valverde GETTY. Barcelona's players are reportedly unhappy with Ernesto Valverde. Barca …
Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Reportedly Faced Angry Backlash From Squad After Roma Collapse
'Boss this was a game for physical players!' Barca players turned on Coach Ernesto Valverde after Roma defeat
Barcelona players raged at Ernesto Valverde's tactics after defeat to Roma
