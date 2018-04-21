Barcelona Thrash Sevilla, Clinch Copa Del Rey Title — Nigeria Today

Barcelona Thrash Sevilla, Clinch Copa Del Rey Title
Barcelona strolled to their fourth straight Copa del Rey title with a 5-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday night. Two goals from Luis Suarez and a goal each from Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Philippe Coutinho ensured Ernesto Valverde’s side clinched their first title of the season. Barcelona dominated the game throughout the duration with […]
The post Barcelona Thrash Sevilla, Clinch Copa Del Rey Title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!