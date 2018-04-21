Barcelona Thrash Sevilla, Clinch Copa Del Rey Title — Nigeria Today

Barcelona Thrash Sevilla, Clinch Copa Del Rey Title

Barcelona strolled to their fourth straight Copa del Rey title with a 5-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday night. Two goals from Luis Suarez and a goal each from Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Philippe Coutinho ensured Ernesto Valverde’s side clinched their first title of the season. Barcelona dominated the game throughout the duration with […]

The post Barcelona Thrash Sevilla, Clinch Copa Del Rey Title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

